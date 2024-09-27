The summer after party continues into the weekend

Twin Cities will be few degrees short of record highs – which are mainly in the 90s – but summer temperatures in the 80s continue today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The first day of October on Tuesday will bring highs down into the mid 60s.

The cool down only last one day as temperatures will bounce back into the 70s next Wednesday through Friday October 4.

It will be windy late next week, which could start to lead to some concerns for wildfires in Minnesota as dry leaves start falling to the ground.

JONATHAN YUHAS