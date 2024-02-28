The cold sticks around a little longer, then more record highs

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for February 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are about halfway through our shot of winter air in the Twin Cities. Winds will calm down tonight with lows settling into the low teens in the metro, and single digits across the remainder of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. There are several breezy days ahead of us through the end of the week, but at least these are warmer winds. Highs climb to around 50° on Thursday, and near 60° Friday and Saturday. Each day will feature more sun than clouds. Record highs are likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, it will be much windier and much warmer. Highs jump into the upper 60s and around 70° from the Twin Cities to the south. Expect wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph out of the south. A cold front comes through late in the day, spreading a chance for rain and storms across mainly central and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Since the winds are already strong, it will not take much for any storm to produce severe wind gusts. Temperatures fall into the 40s by Monday and Tuesday.