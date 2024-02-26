Temps Way Up then Way Down then Way Up Again!

Windy and Mild Today with highs in the low 60s – Record High for Today Feb.-26 is 64 degrees which is also the Record Highest temperature for the Twin Cities in February. Record Low of -21 Below in 1897 for Today Feb.-26 occurred 1 year after the 1896 Record High.

Today will be Sunny and Windy with South-Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph then Lighter Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph Tonight. Highs Today in low 60s ( Average High is 33 degrees ) and lows Tonight about 40 degrees ( Average Low is 17 degrees ).

Big Weather Changes on Tuesday with Light Winds and Sunshine before 11 a.m. and temperatures in the low 40s then Cloudy with Gusty Cold Northwest at 15 to 30 mph Winds after 11 a.m. followed by Periods of Snow from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Snow Accumulations of 1″ or Less Tuesday evening. Temperatures Tuesday will fall from 40 degrees at Noon to 30 degrees by 3 p.m. then 20 degrees by 6 p.m. and 9 degrees with -5 below Wind-Chill by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusty Cold Winds Wednesday morning then Lighter Winds in the afternoon and Sunshine with Cold Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Upper 40s for Highs Thursday with Gusty Winds then upper 50s and Sunshine Friday then low 60s and Sunny Saturday.

JONATHAN YUHAS