Temps on the rise as sunshine returns! Weekend rain drops in store for some – Chris
Happy Friday! It’s a cooler start for many with most metro communities in the 40s or lower 50s, but a little warm up and more sun is headed this way!. Temperatures continue their climb into the weekend. Sunshine and upper 70s are in store for this afternoon. Saturday, temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday morning before a chance for rain drops Saturday afternoon. It doesn’t look to be a heavy rain, but any rain is beneficial as we still remain in a severe drought. Next week will be cooler with highs once again in the upper 60s and lower 70s.