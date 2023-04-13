Temps in upper 80s to near 90 Today.

Fire Danger is High this afternoon in Twin Cities and surrounding areas due to Gusty Winds, Dry Brown Vegetation, Warm Temperatures and Low Humidity.

Record High Today in Twin Cities is 84 set on 4/13/2006. It will be Sunny and Warm again Today with Record Highs expected in the upper 80s and even few spots at 90 degrees with Gusty Southwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph. Fire Danger is High this afternoon in Twin Cities and surrounding areas due to Gusty Winds, Dry Brown Vegetation, Warm Temperatures and Low Humidity.

Warm Friday with Sunshine in the morning and early afternoon and highs near 80 degrees then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Scattered T-Storms Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Much Cooler this Saturday and Sunday with Much Colder temperatures in the 40s for highs Saturday & Sunday (average highs is upper 50s). Rain Showers expected Saturday and Sunday with Snow Mixed in at times Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Warmer temperatures this week will continue Melting Snow and Ice up north and in northern Wisconsin and Rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 88 Degrees. ( Record High 84 set in 2006 )

Wind: Southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Breezy.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy before Noon then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Scattered Showers and T-Storms after 6 p.m. Chance for Scattered Showers and T-Storms after 7 p.m. is 70%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 48 Degrees. ( Showers & T-Storms )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………48 / 34 Cloudy, Windy & Much Cooler with Showers & T-Storms in the morning then Scattered Rain Showers then Mixed with Snow in the evening. Chance for Showers & TScattered Rain Showers is 80% then Mixed with Snow in the evening is 90%.

SUNDAY………………..47 / 32 Cloudy, Windy & Cold with Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning then Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon. Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning is 60%.

MONDAY……………….53 / 34 Partly Cloudy with Gusty Chilly Winds.

TUESDAY……………….60 / 42 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

