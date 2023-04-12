Temps in the 80s then T-Storms Friday

Feeling more like Summer in Twin Cities Today with expected highs in the upper 80s. The Record High Today is 83 set on 4/12/1931 & Record High Thursday is 84 set on 4/13/2006. It will be Sunny and Warm again Thursday with Record Highs expected in the mid 80s.

Warm Friday with Sunshine in the morning and early afternoon and highs in mid 70s then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Scattered T-Storms Friday evening.

Much Cooler this Saturday and Sunday with Much Colder temperatures in the 40s for highs Saturday & Sunday (average highs is upper 50s). Rain Showers expected Saturday and Sunday with Snow Mixed in at times Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Warmer temperatures this week will continue Melting Snow and Ice up north and in northern Wisconsin and Rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 87 Degrees. ( Record High 83 set in 1931 )

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Breezy.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 85 Degrees. ( Record High 84 set in 2006 )

Wind: South at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 58 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………75 / 48 AM Sun then Increasing Afternoon Clouds with Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon & evening. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon & evening is 80%.

SATURDAY……………48 / 34 Cloudy, Windy & Much Cooler with Scattered Rain Showers then Mixed with Snow in the evening. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80% then Mixed with Snow in the evening is 80%.

SUNDAY………………..47 / 32 Cloudy, Windy & Cold with Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning then Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon. Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning is 80%.

JONATHAN YUHAS