Temps in the 60s Today through Thursday!

Upcoming Week will bring Highs in the 50s and 60s which is well above the Average low to mid 40s for this time of year but not up to Record Levels.

Twin Cities Date, Average High, Expected Highs and Record High / Year

Tue. Nov 14………43……65…….71 in 1990

Wed. Nov-15…….42……60…….69 in 1953

Thu. Nov-16………42……64…….68 in 1953

Looking out farther we may have a Rain/Snow Mix on Wednesday November 22 the day before Thanksgiving. The Rain/Snow Mix would mainly be from the Twin Cities to Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City while areas to the west in the Dakotas and across central northern Minnesota may see some Accumulating Snow all which could impact the pre Holiday Travel.

Right Now Thanksgiving Day ( November 23 ) looks Sunny in the morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy, Windy and Mild.

HIGH: 65 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with 30 mph Gusts.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 46 Degrees.

__________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………64 / 34 Partly Cloudy, Mild with Gusty Winds.

FRIDAY………………….…44 / 32 Cloudy in the AM with Sprinkles otherwise Partly Cloudy & Cooler.

SATURDAY……………….47 / 31 Mainly Sunny.

SUNDAY………………..50 / 36 AM Sun then Increasing Clouds with Rain Showers possible late. Chance for Rain Showers late is 20%.

MONDAY……………….46 / 37 Cloudy with a Few Rain Showers. Chance for Few Rain Showers is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 28 and 43 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS