Temperatures increase through the week, light snow possible this weekend

The Twin Cities woke up to a dusting of snow this morning with snow accumulations less than 1″. Snow will melt this afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 30s and look for some Peeks of Sun after 2 p.m. but will not last very long as the sunset is early at 4:32 p.m.

Wednesday starts with some patchy fog and morning temperatures in the mid 20s then partly cloudy in the afternoon with breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Warmer on Thursday with sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees. Friday will be warmer than average with highs in mid to upper 40s but West Winds will be at 15 to 30 mph.

Temperatures back into the 30s for the upcoming weekend with some light snow possible Saturday morning then a better chance for a dusting of snow on Monday.

Bigger Winter Storm is possible across Midwest Sunday into Monday favoring areas of heavy snow and high winds from eastern Wisconsin and into northern Illinois, northern Indiana and much of Michigan.

JONATHAN YUHAS