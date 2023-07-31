Temps in 80s Today & Tuesday then 90 degrees Wednesday & Thursday with Risk for T-Storms.

Last Day of July 2023 brings Mostly Sunny Skies to the Twin Cities with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. July 2023 is going to end +0.2 degrees above average temperature in the Twin Cities so even though it seemed really Hot this July it was actually about average.

Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail will be possible on Tuesday along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north. The T-Storms will dissipate as they move south Tuesday evening toward the Twin Cities.

Hot and Humid both Wednesday and Thursday in the Twin Cities Metro with highs near 90 degrees. T-Storms and some could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Humid conditions then Less Humid on Friday. T-Storms again possible Saturday with a chance for Severe T-Storms especially Saturday afternoon. Cooler and Less Humid on Sunday.

JONATHAN YUHAS