Temps in 70s and 80s this Week.

Warm Week ahead for Twin Cities as temperatures climb to near 70 degrees Today the 80 degrees Tuesday, low 80s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday with Mainly Sunny Skies and Breezy Southerly Winds. Friday starts Mild with Sunshine then Cloudy in the afternoon with Showers and T-Storms developing. Upcoming Weekend looks Much Cooler actually Cold for mid April with highs in the mid 40s and Gusty North Winds along with Occasional Rain that will be Mixed with Snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Warmer temperatures this week will continue Melting Snow and Ice up north and in northern Wisconsin and Rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and becoming Breezy overnight.

LOW: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Breezy and Warmer.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 58 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………..82 / 57 Sunny, Breezy & Warm.

THURSDAY……………78 / 58 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY…………………70 / 43 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon is 80%.

SATURDAY……………46 / 32 Cloudy, Windy & Much Cooler with Scattered Rain Showers then Mixed with Snow in the evening. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80% then Mixed with Snow in the evening is 80%.

SUNDAY………………..45 / 30 Cloudy, Windy & Cold with Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning. Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning is 80%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 37 and 56

JONATHAN YUHAS