Temps headed to the 80s ahead of cool front and rain chance – Chris

This afternoon will be warmer! Sunshine and highs in the lower 80s will dominate for most. This rise in temps is ahead of a cold front bring our next chance for rain late tonight and into Friday morning. This isn’t a super heavy rain, but it’ll be beneficial. If we can get a good thunderstorm or two along the front, some will see a healthy drink.

Friday morning’s commute could be a little damp following showers overnight, otherwise partial sunshine and mid 70s will take hold for the rest of Friday. Some model trends are showing some redevelopment of showers and storms in the afternoon. That’s a trend that bears some watching.

Sunshine and low 70s takes hold for weekend and into the following week. By Tuesday, temperatures could return to the middle 80s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece