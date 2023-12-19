Temperatures stay well above average through this week

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for December 19, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are back in the 30s across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin today, even with a lot of afternoon clouds. There should be more sun on Wednesday, and that gets highs closer to 40° in the Twin Cities. For perspective, our average high is in the upper 20s, so to get near 40° for a few days in late December is warm! As an even bigger push of warm air moves in late this week, there might be some light rain showers Thursday and Friday. These will not impact any early Christmas travel around the region.

Saturday is dry and even warmer. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s, although it will be a cloudy day. Christmas Eve will likely be the warmest on record over most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs should get to 50° around the Twin Cities, with low to mid 40s farther north. Rain develops late Sunday afternoon, and becomes widespread Sunday night into Christmas Day. Up to a half inch of rain is possible through Monday afternoon. There is a small chance to see some snow late on Christmas Day when cold air starts to wrap into the rain. Keep an eye on that forecast over the coming days, and we will let you know if there could be any snow that sticks Christmas night.