Temperatures on the rise in the week ahead – Chris

Happy Sunday, and good morning! Today features more of the same in our weekend weather pattern… we’re still mainly playing splash and dash! Highs will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s as well.

The unsettled pattern continues Monday, but drier and warmer days could return by Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine returns for much of next week with temperatures trending above average in the middle to upper 80s. A slow warming trend does continue into late next week, with highs potentially reaching 90 degrees by late next week. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index could come back in a big way!

Enjoy the rest weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece