Temperatures keep warming up through midweek

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for December 12, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s, the sun feels great! You can expect a lot of sun over the next few days, and gradually warmer weather. Highs on Wednesday reach the upper 30s to around 40° in the Twin Cities. Thursday remains the warmest day of the week. Metro highs should be in the mid to upper 40s, southwest Minnesota will get into the low 50s, and low to mid 40s are likely from northern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.

The one real storm system to watch is Friday into Saturday. In fact, it is two different systems coming together over the middle of the country. Depending on how quickly they combine, it could determine Minnesota gets only rain, or rain and a little slushy snow. Right now, light rain is possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Overnight, more snow will mix into the rain, and we could start Saturday with some flakes in the air. With temperatures staying near or above freezing, any accumulations would be very low at best. More warm weather is likely through the upcoming week.