Temperatures get closer to average through midweek

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for April 17, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures climb back into the low and mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. While that is still below average, it certainly beats the 30s we had on Sunday! Most of Tuesday will be sunny, followed by increasing clouds through the evening. As a warm front lifts north across Iowa, scattered rain and t-showers develop in Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely late Wednesday evening. No severe weather is expected, but some small hail is possible.

Another push of colder air arrives by the end of the week. Yes, that means some snow could mix in with the rain by Thursday and Friday. Accumulations are unlikely in the Twin Cities, but some light snow will stick up north. That should be enough to push Duluth to an all-time record seasonal snow total. I think those of us around the Twin Cities will be fine staying at 90.6 inches.

All of this rain is not good for communities along rivers. Flood Warnings are out for a number of rivers around Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the major waterways in the Twin Cities metro. Current river forecasts show the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers reaching major flood stage later this week. Those forecast do not account for all the rain we are going to see, so that could mean prolonged, high rivers through the weekend.