Temperatures continue to warm through Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for November 28, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

After our frigid morning with temperatures in the single digits, we are on the upswing heading into the middle of the week. Southwest and west winds keep temperatures in the mid to upper 20s overnight, so it will be comfortably cold early Wednesday. From the Twin Cities to the south and west, highs reach the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Mid to upper 30s are likely in the northern half of Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.

Even though we cool off slightly through the rest of the week, highs in the mid to upper 30s are pretty good for the end of November into early December. If you really want to see snow, you are in luck! If you want a lot of snow on the ground, then you might have to wait a bit longer. A few weak disturbances move over the Midwest late Saturday through Monday. Each one could bring scattered light snow with minor accumulations at best. There could be some rain mixing in with the snow on Sunday from the Twin Cities to the south.