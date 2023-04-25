Temperatures continue to warm midweek before the rain

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for April 25, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A little more sun went a long way in the Twin Cities today! Not so much for our temperatures, because those stayed in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, but that high spring sun angle felt good when you stepped outside. There is another mostly sunny day in store on Wednesday, before we lock into another cloudy, cool, and damp pattern. Temperatures will warm up through the middle of the week. Mid to upper 50s are likely tomorrow, and then mid 60s on Thursday.

The rain chances begin Wednesday night, and then stay with us through the weekend. This will not be an all day washout of rain. These will be scattered light rain showers from time to time. The most widespread periods of rain will likely be Wednesday night and again Friday afternoon. Through the weekend, another quarter to half inch of rain is possible across parts of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. If there are any rumbles of thunder, some local amounts could be slightly higher. Temperatures gradually drop through the weekend, and we likely start May in the 40s.