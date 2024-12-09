Temperatures are dropping Monday afternoon

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for December 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures are falling Monday afternoon! Expect upper 20s and low 30s in the Twin Cities by sunset, and wind chills in the 10s. As the cooler air moves in, there could be a few snow showers from time to time, but nothing will stick.

A second cold front plows across the state Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. This one will have more moisture with it, so there will likely be a dusting of snow Tuesday night. This should not have much of an impact on roads.

It will have a big impact on temperatures and wind chills. Temperatures fall into the single digits Wednesday afternoon, and stay there through Friday morning. In the Twin Cities, it will feel like -10° to -20° Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. In northern and western Minnesota, it could feel like -25° during that stretch.

The frigid air moves out quickly. By the weekend, we are back in the 30s, with a chance of a wintry mix on Saturday.