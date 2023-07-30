Temperatures are back above average for most of this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you did not have a chance to enjoy the gorgeous weather yesterday evening, you get another chance to do it today. If you are lucky enough to have spent most the weekend outside, high pressure over Minnesota and Wisconsin gave you quite a treat. Gradually, temperatures are going back up this week as another ridge of heat builds in from the southwest. Highs on Monday climb into the low and mid 80s, but humidity remains low.

A couple of storms are possible up north on Tuesday, while the southern half of Minnesota warms into the mid and upper 80s. You will start to feel more humidity Wednesday and Thursday, and there could be a few storms as well. Temperatures peak around 90° through midweek, then start to fall by next weekend. The longer range forecast through the first half of August leans toward cooler than average temperatures (average is the low 80s) and slightly better chances for rain.