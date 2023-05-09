T-Storms Today after 4pm.

Scattered T-Storms will move into the Twin Cities Today after 4 p.m. and some of the T-Storms could produce Brief Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds and Hail between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. then Spotty T-Storms will be possible at times overnight. Skies this afternoon will be a Mix of Clouds and Sun with highs in the low 70s ahead of the T-Storms then falling into the upper 50s with Patchy Fog Wednesday morning.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and some of the T-Storms could produce Brief Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds and Hail. Chance for Scattered T-Storms 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies with Spotty T-Showers and Patchy Fog. Chance for Scattered T-Showers is 50%.

LOW: 58 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms and Patchy Fog until 8 a.m. then Hazy Sunshine and Warm. Chance for Scattered T-Storms before 8 a.m. is 60%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees. ( Patchy Fog )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………….……80 / 60 Hazy Sun & Warm with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 50%.

FRIDAY……………………….……80 / 60 Hazy Sun with T-Storms after 9pm. Chance for T-Storms after 9pm is 70%.

SATURDAY……………….………72 / 56 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.

SUNDAY…(Mom’s Day )……68 / 50 AM Clouds with Scattered Showers then Breezy with some Clearing in the afternoon. Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

MONDAY………………………….75 / 57 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

JONATHAN YUHAS