T-Storms Today after 4pm.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

 Scattered T-Storms will move into the Twin Cities Today after 4 p.m. and some of the T-Storms could produce Brief Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds and Hail between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. then Spotty T-Storms will be possible at times overnight.  Skies this afternoon will be a Mix of Clouds and Sun with highs in the low 70s ahead of the T-Storms then falling into the upper 50s with Patchy Fog Wednesday morning. 

TODAY:

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Scattered  T-Storms  between  4  p.m.  and  6  p.m.  and  some  of  the  T-Storms  could  produce  Brief  Heavy  Downpours,  Gusty  Winds  and  Hail.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  4  p.m.  to  6  p.m.  is  90%.

HIGH:  74  Degrees. 

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Partly  to  Mostly  Cloudy  Skies  with  Spotty  T-Showers  and  Patchy  Fog.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Showers  is  50%.

LOW:   58  Degrees.    

Wind:  Light  Winds.

WEDNESDAY: 

Cloudy  with  Scattered  T-Storms  and  Patchy  Fog  until  8  a.m.  then  Hazy  Sunshine  and  Warm.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  before  8  a.m.  is  60%.

HIGH:  80  Degrees.  

Wind:  South  at  5  to  15  mph. 

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   60  Degrees.   (  Patchy  Fog  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………….……80 / 60  Hazy Sun & Warm with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 50%.

FRIDAY……………………….……80 / 60  Hazy Sun with T-Storms after 9pm.  Chance for T-Storms after 9pm is 70%.

SATURDAY……………….………72 / 56  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.   

SUNDAY…(Mom’s Day )……68 / 50  AM Clouds with Scattered Showers then Breezy with some Clearing in the afternoon.  Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

MONDAY………………………….75 / 57  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

JONATHAN YUHAS