T-Storms this afternoon then Colder with Snow Showers Overnight.

MSP Forecast Thursday February 8, 2024. Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

Quick Changing Weather this afternoon in the Twin Cities.

Now-2pm: Cloudy & Windy with Peeks of Sun & temps in low 50s.

2pm-4pm: Scattered T-Storms & Rain & Hail & Gusty Winds possible with T-Storms at 2pm with temps in the low 50s then temps falling into low 40s by 4pm.

4pm-8pm: Scattered Rain Showers, Windy and Colder with temps in upper 30s.

TODAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Mild with T-Storms and Rain after 2 p.m. T-Storms could produce Hail and Gusty Winds. Chance for T-Storms and Rain after 2 p.m. is 100%.

HIGH: 53 Degrees. ( Record High 50 set in 2002 ).

Wind: Southeast at 15 to 30 mph then Southwest at 15 to 30 mph after 4 p.m.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, Windy and Colder with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain and Snow Showers is 100%.

LOW: 35 Degrees.

Wind: West at 15 to 30 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Colder with Scattered Snow Showers until Noon then Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon and continued Windy. Chance for Scattered Snow Showers is 60%.

HIGH: 35 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………..34 / 22 AM Clouds & Flurries otherwise Breezy with afternoon Sun.

SUNDAY………………34 / 26 Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………..40 / 28 AM Patchy Fog otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

TUESDAY………………36 / 22 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY…………36 / 22 Partly Cloudy then Cloudy with Snow possible Late in the eveving. Chance for Snow Late in the evening is 40%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 11 and 27 degrees.

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV