T-Storms possible before Noon otherwise Sunshine and Pleasant this afternoon.

Spotty T-Storms possible this Thursday morning until Noon in the Twin Cities mainly in the south suburbs south of Minnesota River then Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid this afternoon with highs in the low 80s and Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with Light Winds and Patchy Fog with lows around 60 degrees.

Patchy Fog Friday morning otherwise Sunny and Pleasant with Lighter North Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs around 80 degrees. Increasing Clouds Friday night with Scattered Showers and T-Storms developing after 4 a.m. Saturday with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly Cloudy on Saturday with Scattered Showers and T-Storms and some of the T-Storms could produce Heavy Downpours of Rain at times. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s and turning more Humid Saturday afternoon.

Spotty T-Storms possible in the morning on Father’s Day Sunday then Hazy, Hot and Humid in the afternoon with Breezy South Winds and highs around 90 degrees.

Hot and Humid Conditions expected Monday through Wednesday with T-Storms possible at times especially Wednesday and some could be Strong. Highs Monday through Wednesday will range from upper 80s to low 90s. JONATHAN YUHAS