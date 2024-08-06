Sunshine Today then Showers return Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Sunny and Pleasant Today in the Twin Cities with Lower Humidity with dew point temperatures in the 50s and air temperatures in the mid to upper 70s ( average is low to mid 80s ) with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Increasing Clouds Tonight with Partly Cloudy Skies and lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cloud and Sun Mix on Wednesday in the Twin Cities with Scattered Showers and T-Storms at times during the afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday in the mid 70s.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Sunny to Partly Cloudy this Weekend with Cooler than average temperatures in the 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS