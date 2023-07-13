Sunshine returns today in Ken Barlow’s forecast
Good Thursday morning!
Warmer air will return today along with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Although there is a small chance of an isolated shower toward evening, most of the day will be dry.
Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s this afternoon with a few upper 80’s possible in a few spots.
Look for a few showers or thunderstorms tonight and on Friday before skies clear out just in time for the weekend.
Temperatures for this weekend will stay in the comfortable zone with a nice breeze. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80s and then upper 70’s on Sunday.
Have a great day!
Ken