Sunshine returns today in Ken Barlow’s forecast

Good Thursday morning!

Warmer air will return today along with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Although there is a small chance of an isolated shower toward evening, most of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s this afternoon with a few upper 80’s possible in a few spots.

Look for a few showers or thunderstorms tonight and on Friday before skies clear out just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures for this weekend will stay in the comfortable zone with a nice breeze. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80s and then upper 70’s on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken