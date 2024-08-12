Sunshine, Light Winds and 80 degrees – Perfect!

Today and Tuesday will bring very pleasant weather conditions to the Twin Cities with Mainly Sunny Skies, Low Humidity and highs in the low 80s both days with Light Winds from the South less than 10 mph.

Humidity increases on Wednesday with air temperatures in the low 80s and Dew Point temperatures in the Muggy 60s then Dew point temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday. T-Storms will be possible after 9pm and Wednesday and become likely for most of Thursday into Friday morning. Severe T-Storms with Heavy Downpours of Rain, Hail and Damaging Winds will also be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Upcoming Weekend Friday August 16 through Sunday August 18 starts with Mix of Clouds and Sun on Friday with Spotty T-Storms especially in the morning and early afternoon then Partly Cloudy on Saturday with Isolated T-Storms possible in the afternoon. Winds on Friday and Saturday will be Breezy from the Northwest at 10 to 20 mph during the day and Lighter in the evening. Sunday will be the Nicer day of the Weekend with Sunshine, Low Humidity and Lighter Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph with highs in the low 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS