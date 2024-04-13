Sunshine and warmth in store ahead of heavy rain – Chris

Happy Weekend to one and all! This is a weekend forecast that we call INCREDIBLE around these parts, especially in April!

Expect sunshine all weekend long! Breezy conditions will hangout with us through the evening, but that south wind will help boost highs to the upper 70s this afternoon. We *might* make it to 80 in the metro. I’m fully expecting someone in southwestern Minnesota to make it to 80 degrees before all is said and done.

Winds shift out of the north by Sunday, and though this means cooler temperatures, it’s still absolutely fantastic! Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s will be the name of the game.

Changes brew next week. Monday will start with sun and highs will make it into the middle 70s, but clouds will increase ahead of a storm system approaching from the southwest. Some of the first showers look to arrive during the evening and overnight hours. By Tuesday, rain wind and thunder arrive in Minnesota and last with off and on showers into Thursday. Temps will come way down, struggling to get out of the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece