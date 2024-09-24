Sunshine and warmer temps stick around! – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all!

As we head into the middle of the week, Minnesota’s serving up more beautiful weather to enjoy, it just gets a little bit warmer! Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable, with lows dipping into the mid-50s, perfect for sleeping with the windows open. Tomorrow? It’s looking warmer—plenty of sunshine and a warm high of 78!

The rest of the week is bringing more of that warm, late summer, feel. Thursday and Friday will stay sunny, with highs in the low 80s—perfect for outdoor plans. Heading into the weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds, staying warm through Sunday with highs right around 80.

Looking ahead, extremely low rain chances make a quiet return early next week, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece