Sunshine and Summer heat: Minnesota’s warm week ahead – Chris

Happy Sunday to one and all!

We’ve got a fantastic Sunday on tap with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps. Highs will head towards 80° today, making it another great day to get outside and enjoy some late-summer warmth.

As we move through the week, things are still heating up! Tomorrow brings even more sunshine with highs reaching 84°, and by Tuesday, we’ll be well in the middle 80s. If you like the heat, you’re in luck—Wednesday and Thursday will be real toasty, with highs soaring into the upper 80s! A stray 90° can’t be ruled out somewhere.

Enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather —there’s a slight chance of rain late Saturday as weak system approaches. Our team will fine tune the details as we get closer.

Have an amazing week!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece