Sunny with Light Winds Today then Rainy with Thunder Friday into the Weekend followed by Warmer Temps near 80 middle of next Week.

Cool start this morning as wake up temperatures in the Twin Cities this morning dropped into the low to mid 30s ( record low for this date 24 set in 1875 and average low is 41 ).

Today brings lots of Sunshine and finally Lighter Winds from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph with highs this Wednesday afternoon around 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy Tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunny Thursday morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the upper 60s. Cloudy and Breezy Thursday night with lows by Friday morning in the upper 40s and Rain/Thunder moving into the Twin Cities after 6 a.m. Friday.

Bigger Storm System moves into the area on Friday and Scattered Showers and T-Storms likely over a widespread area of Minnesota and Wisconsin along with Severe T-Storms possible Saturday from the Twin Cities and points east into Wisconsin. Once the Saturday storm system lifts off the northeast another system comes into the area by Sunday bringing more Showers and T-Storms to Minnesota along with Cooler than Average temperatures.

Monday brings more Rain and Unseasonably Cool temperatures in the low 50s for highs. Rainfall Friday through Monday will average 1″ to 3″ in most places around the Twin Cities.

Much Warmer temperatures near 70 degrees in the Twin Cities expected Tuesday April 30 and near 80 degrees Thursday May 2.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny with Light Winds.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy Skies.

LOW: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sunny in the Morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon and Breezy.

HIGH: 68 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph. ( Breezy )

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 49 Degrees. ( Breezy )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………….60 / 58 Mainly Cloudy & Breezy with Periods of Rain & T-Storms – Rain could be Heavy at Times. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 100%.

SATURDAY…………..70 / 52 AM Fog otherwise Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms and some of the T-Storms could be Strong. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.

SUNDAY………………62 / 48 Cloudy & Cooler with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.

MONDAY…………….56 / 42 Cloudy & Cool with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80%.

TUESDAY…………….70 / 55 AM Fog otherwise Sunny & Warmer.

The average low and high for the extended period is 43 and 62 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS