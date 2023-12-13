Sunny, warm weather continues on Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for December 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The sun boosted temperatures into the 40s from I-94 to the south today. Expect a clear sky if you are going to try and see any of the Geminids meteor shower later tonight! You might run into a few clouds here and there if you are north of a Brainerd to Hinckley line. On Thursday, southwest winds pick up a little more, sending highs into the upper 40s around the Twin Cities metro. Highs in the 50s are possible across southwest Minnesota! If you are curious, the record high for Thursday is 55° in the Twin Cities, so that is likely safe.

Friday and Saturday will be our chances to get wet, and maybe a little snowy. Clouds and drizzle are likely Friday afternoon. Light rain develops late in the evening, continuing overnight from the Twin Cities to the east. Farther north, the rain to snow chance happens a little quicker. An inch or two of snow is possible north of Brainerd, and parts of the North Shore might get 2 to 4 inches. In the Twin Cities, snow could mix in with the rain late Friday night into Saturday morning. However, with temperatures above freezing, very little sticks to the grass in the metro, and nothing sticks to the road. A few more light rain showers are possible on and off Saturday before we dry out heading into next week.