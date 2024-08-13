Sunny Today then T-Storms Wednesday Night through Thursday with Heavy Rain possible.

Excellent Weather Today in the Twin Cities with Sunshine, Low Humidity, Light Winds and highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Partly Cloudy Tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cloud and Sun Mix on Wednesday with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph developing in the late morning hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s with dew point temperatures in the low to mid 60s ( Muggy ). T-Storms will be possible Wednesday evening after 8 p.m. approaching from the western part of Minnesota. A few Strong T-Storms possible Wednesday evening along a line from Detroit Lakes to Alexandria to Willmar south to Redwood Falls/Marshall and points west into the eastern Dakotas.

T-Storms with Gusty Winds and Heavy Rains will approach the Twin Cities after 4 a.m. Thursday and most likely linger into the morning rush hour. Scattered T-Storms with Heavy Downpours will be possible all day on Thursday and even some Stronger T-Storms with Hail and Damaging Winds possible Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts in the Twin Cities Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday morning will range from 1″ to 2″ with some +2″ amounts possible in spots and this could lead to ponding of water.

Highs on Thursday will stay in the mid 70s ( Humid ) with Rain and T-Storms in the area then Scattered Showers and T-Storms ending late Friday morning but still Cloudy and Breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s and West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Weekend looking good with Partly Cloudy Skies and Breezy Conditions on Saturday and Slight Chance for an Isolated T-Storm along with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Mainly Sunny on Sunday with Lighter Winds and highs in the low 80s.

Opening Day of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday August 22nd looks like 6 a.m. temperatures around 60 degrees with Partly Cloudy Skies then Partly Cloudy into the rest of the day and evening with highs in the upper 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS