Sunny Today and Wednesday then Strong T-Storms possible Wednesday evening and Turning Hot this weekend.

Today will be Sunny and Warmer with highs around 80 degrees then Warmer and more Humid on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Strong to Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail possible Wednesday evening from 6pm to 11pm from Twin Cities and north into northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin including the Duluth area. The main time frame for T-Storms Wednesday evening in the Twin Cities is between 9pm and 11pm.

Temperatures will turn Hot along with Increasing Humidity this upcoming Weekend. Temperatures in the 90s with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s will produce Heat Index Values near 100 degrees by Sunday and Hot/Humid conditions likely to continue August 21 to August 23.

JONATHAN YUHAS