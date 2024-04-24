Sunny skies in Ken Barlow’s forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

Many of us are waking up to a bit of frost, but sunshine will be strong today, so temperatures will recover nicely by the afternoon hours.

More importantly, the wind will be LIGHT today!

Another nice day is on the way on Thursday, but by late Thursday night, another round of showers will move into the area.

In fact, from Friday into the weekend…looks damp.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms move back into the picture for Friday and the weekend.

Friday will be a near repeat of last Tuesday, with strong winds and windswept showers and possible thunderstorms.

We will keep you up to date, of course.

Have a great day!

Ken