Sunny skies and comfortable temps to welcome students – Chris

Tuesday is BACK TO SCHOOL for just about everyone who hasn’t gone back already. Once again, Mother Nature has cooked up a smooth day for kiddos, staff, and commuters alike. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s headed out to the bus stop. By the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 70s and close to 80. Enjoy it!

Just about all of the forecast is quiet, but there is one chance of rain. A cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, and this one has a bit of moisture to work with. Ahead of that front, expect sunshine, breezy south winds, and highs reaching the lower 80s. As of now, things look to align for a line of showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Severe weather is NOT expected at this time. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s as sunshine returns by the afternoon. By Friday, I can’t rule out a spotty shower or two as moisture wraps in behind the departing system. Colder air will be noticed more as highs only top out in the middle 60s. The days to follow are once again sunny, but cool with highs in the l60s to 70s.

Welcome to a new school year!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece