Sunny Saturday ahead of the next chance for widespread rain – Chris

Happy Saturday, all! After the hail and winds of yesterday afternoon, it’s a much quieter start to the weekend. Expect Sunshine all day with highs into the lower 80s.

The next chance of widespread rain will arrive on Sunday. The morning starts dry with temperatures into the middle 60s. Due to thickening clouds, it’ll be very hard to get temperatures out of the 60s and low 70s. Rain drops could begin as early as midday, but the heaviest rain will fall late evening and into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts could be upwards of 1 inch or more for many.

Monday will feature lingering showers and thunderstorms in the morning that will gradually end by the evening. Highs will be in the 60s.