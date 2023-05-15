Sunny & Dry through Wednesday then T-Storms moving in on Thursday.

Heavy Rain from last Thursday morning and then again Saturday night into this Sunday morning ( total rainfall in this area of south-central MN the past 4 days is between 3” to 7” of Rain) which has caused a dramatic spike on the Cottonwood River at New Ulm and Minnesota River New Ulm to Mankato. Flooding is likely on Minnesota River in St.Peter, Henderson, Le Sueur, Jordan and Chaska tonight through Monday and until further notice.

Upcoming Week will be Dry and Warmer until Thursday when Rain and T-Storms look likely over much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Cool and Windy on Friday then Warmer and Dry going into next weekend ( May 20/21 ).

TODAY:

Sunny and Nice.

HIGH: 75 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 56 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………74 / 58 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY………………….75 / 55 Cloudy with Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

FRIDAY……………………..…62 / 49 AM Clouds & Showers possible then Partly Cloudy, Cool & Windy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 50%.

SATURDAY………………..…70 / 52 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

SUNDAY………………………74 / 54 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 51 and 70

JONATHAN YUHAS