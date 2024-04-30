Sunny conditions give way to some showers and thunderstorms this evening
Good Tuesday morning!
After a bit of sunshine this morning, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will head or way after 4 p.m. today and last into the evening hours.
A strong thunderstorm will be possible with gusty winds and hail in the cards for some spots around the metro area.
Southern Minnesota may see a few severe storms, but again, most of the Twin Cities area is just out of the severe weather risk.
Sunshine and 70-degrees will be back tomorrow to begin the month of May!
More showers and cooler weather return for the end of the week and the part of the weekend.
Have a great day!
Ken