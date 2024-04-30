Sunny conditions give way to some showers and thunderstorms this evening

Good Tuesday morning!

After a bit of sunshine this morning, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will head or way after 4 p.m. today and last into the evening hours.

A strong thunderstorm will be possible with gusty winds and hail in the cards for some spots around the metro area.

Southern Minnesota may see a few severe storms, but again, most of the Twin Cities area is just out of the severe weather risk.

Sunshine and 70-degrees will be back tomorrow to begin the month of May!

More showers and cooler weather return for the end of the week and the part of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken