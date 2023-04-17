Sunny but Cool then Rain on Wednesday

The big weather factor today along with Chilly temperatures will be Strong Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph with 30 mph gusts up until 2 p.m. then Decreasing Northwest Winds after 4 p.m. after less than 15 mph and becoming about 5 mph this evening.

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week with 1”-2” or more of precipitation falling Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Additional precipitation in form of Snow and Rain will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April. Major Flooding is expected this week on the Crow River at Delano, Saint Croix River at Stillwater and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings.

** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny with Decreasing Winds this afternoon.

HIGH: 47 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph then less than 15 mph after 4 p.m.

TONIGHT:

Clear and Frost with Light Winds.

LOW: 30 Degrees. ( Frost and Freeze by Tuesday morning )

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and Cool for mid April.

HIGH: 53 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 39 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY….…51 / 39 Cloudy & Windy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms especially in the morning and again in the evening. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.

THURSDAY……….48 / 34 Cloudy & Windy with Periods of Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%. TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

JONATHAN YUHAS