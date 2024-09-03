Sunny, Breezy & Warm Today and Wednesday then T-Storms late Wednesday into Thursday and Cooler Friday into Saturday.

Beautiful Sunny Weather continues in the Twin Cities Today and into Wednesday followed by Showers and T-Storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s with Breezy South Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Warmer Wednesday and Muggy with Sunshine and highs in the low 80s and dew point temperatures in the low to mid 60s with South Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Cloudy Wednesday night with Scattered Showers and T-Storms after 11 p.m. approaching from the northwest. Scattered Showers and T-Storms are possible until Noon Thursday but most likely occurring between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Brief Heavy Downpours possible during the Thursday morning Rush Hour. Thursday afternoon will bring some Spotty T-Showers then Winds switching from the Southwest to the Northwest at 10 to 15 mph with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Friday brings Much Cooler Weather with Cloud and Sun Mix along with some Spotty Showers in the afternoon but nothing Heavy expected. Highs Friday in the mid 60s with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Partly Cloudy and Cool Friday night with lows near 50 degrees by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will be Partly Cloudy during the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s then Clear Skies and Light Winds in the evening with Patchy Fog in River Valleys and Chilly Lows in the upper 40s. Sunny and Warmer on Sunday with Lighter Winds and highs in the low to mid 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS