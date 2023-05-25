Sunny and Warm Today through the end of May

Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27,28,29 ) will be Warm with Increasing Humidity by Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday and Sunday then Warmer in the upper 80s Memorial Day Monday. High temperatures near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday with Muggy Conditions and few Isolated T-Storms possible.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine and Breezy.

HIGH: 77 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 57 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Hazy Sunshine.

HIGH: 79 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 59 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……………….81 / 63 Hazy Sunshine & Breezy.

SUNDAY…………………..83 / 65 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

MON.(Memorial Day)…88 / 68 Hazy Sunshine.

TUESDAY………………….90 / 69 Hazy Sunshine with Chance for Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

WEDNESDAY…………….90 / 70 Hazy Sunshine with Chance for Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

JONATHAN YUHAS