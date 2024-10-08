Sunny and Warm this Week then Cooler Weekend.

Skies will be Sunny Today, Wednesday and into Thursday with temperatures continuing to be above average. Average highs this time of year are in the low 60s and expecting highs in the low 70s Today, mid 70s Wednesday, low 80s Thursday and low 70s Friday. Record high for Thursday is 90 degrees so not expecting a record high Thursday.

Chance for Showers late Friday night and again Saturday evening along with Cooler temperatures Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cooler yet on Sunday with Cloud and Sun Mix and Cool Breezy Northwest Winds with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered Light Frost will be possible by Monday morning with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS