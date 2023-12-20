Sunny and Mild Today then Warmer for the Christmas Weekend with Rain moving into the area.

Mainly Sunny Today in the Twin Cities with Increasing Clouds late this afternoon after 3 p.m. Sunset Tonight is 4:33 p.m. and with Clouds Increasing from the west before Sunset this could once again create an extremely colorful orange/magenta Sunset and Twilight from 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. High Temperatures this afternoon will be near 40 degrees with East Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Patchy Areas of Fog after 12 a.m. Low temperatures by Sunrise ( 7:47 a.m. ) Thursday near 30 degrees with Light Winds.

Winter Officially begins on Thursday but Mild temperatures near 40 degrees Thursday afternoon can be expected with a Mix of Clouds and Sun and Winds from the East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy Thursday night with Patchy Fog and lows near 34 degrees by 7 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures this Weekend will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday then low 50s Sunday Christmas Eve Day and mid 40s Christmas Day. Rain is likely Christmas Eve Day Sunday through Christmas Day Monday.

JONATHAN YUHAS