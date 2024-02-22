Sunny and Mild Today then Clouds, Flurries & Colder on Friday.

Sunny and Breezy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the low 50s and Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with lows in the low 30s and North Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloud and Sun Mix with Snow Flurries on Friday and Much Colder North Winds at 10 to 15 mph with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A Storm System moves into Minnesota on Tuesday and this will bring a Large Temperature and Weather Contrast across Minnesota and rest of Midwest. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota and east will be in the Warm Sector of the Storm System on Tuesday meaning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with Rain and T-Storms in the Afternoon and Evening while northern and western Minnesota and eastern Dakotas will be in the Cold Storm Sector meaning Strong Winds and Snow.

Cold Air, Gusty North Winds and Light Snow will be over all of Minnesota including the Twin Cities on Wednesday then Above Average Temps into the first Weekend of March meaning more 50 degree Weather.

TODAY:

Sunny and Breezy.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Colder.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Flurries and Gusty Chilly Winds.

HIGH: 34 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 20 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………48 / 30 AM Clouds then PM Sun, Windy & Warmer.

SUNDAY………….50 / 36 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

MONDAY…………60 / 40 Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warm.

TUESDAY………….55 / 22 AM Sun then PM Clouds with Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the Late Afternoon then Mixing with Snow in the Late Evening. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the Late Afternoon then Mixing with Snow in the Late Evening is 60%.

WEDNESDAY…….25 / 10 Cloudy with Light Snow & Cold Gusty Winds. Chance for Light Snow is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 18 and 33 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS