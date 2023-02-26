SUNDAY WEATHER FORECAST

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Breezy this afternoon with Sunshine and temps in the mid 30s in Twin Cities will lead to some Slushy Conditions.  Later Tonight area of Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain Mix will move into the Twin Cities after 12 a.m. Monday. 

The Twin Cities will see mainly Rain through the Monday morning Rush Hour but significant Ice Accumulations of .25” possible from St.Cloud to Forest Lake and north points north and east into western Wisconsin including New Richmond, Hudson, Prescott, Ellsworth, Grantsburg, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Black River Falls. 

The Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain Mix in Twin Cities come to an end by 8pm and 1” or less Snow Accumulation possible in Twin Cities mostly in areas northeast of Minneapolis and St.Paul. The Combination of Falling Rain and Melting Snow could cause some Street Flooding Monday afternoon around the Twin Cities Metro area.  

TODAY:   

Sunny  and  Breezy.

HIGH:  34  Degrees.  

Wind:  Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT 

Cloudy  and  Breezy with  Mix  of  Snow,  Freezing  Rain  and  Rain  after  12  a.m.  The  most  impactful  Ice  will  be  north  of  the  Twin  Cities  toward  St.Cloud  and  North  Branch  and  east  across  all  of  western  Wisconsin.  Chance  for  Snow,  Freezing  Rain  and  Snow  after  12  a.m.  is  100%.

LOW:   32  Degrees.     

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  10  to  15  mph.   

MONDAY:  

Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  Mix  of  Snow,  Freezing  Rain  and  Rain  which  will  end  as  Snow  Monday  evening  with  any  Snow  Accumulation  1”  or  less.   Chance  for  Mix  of  Snow,  Freezing  Rain  and  Rain  is  100%.

JONATHAN YUHAS