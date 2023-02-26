SUNDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Breezy this afternoon with Sunshine and temps in the mid 30s in Twin Cities will lead to some Slushy Conditions. Later Tonight area of Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain Mix will move into the Twin Cities after 12 a.m. Monday.

The Twin Cities will see mainly Rain through the Monday morning Rush Hour but significant Ice Accumulations of .25” possible from St.Cloud to Forest Lake and north points north and east into western Wisconsin including New Richmond, Hudson, Prescott, Ellsworth, Grantsburg, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Black River Falls.

The Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain Mix in Twin Cities come to an end by 8pm and 1” or less Snow Accumulation possible in Twin Cities mostly in areas northeast of Minneapolis and St.Paul. The Combination of Falling Rain and Melting Snow could cause some Street Flooding Monday afternoon around the Twin Cities Metro area.

TODAY:

Sunny and Breezy.

HIGH: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

Cloudy and Breezy with Mix of Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain after 12 a.m. The most impactful Ice will be north of the Twin Cities toward St.Cloud and North Branch and east across all of western Wisconsin. Chance for Snow, Freezing Rain and Snow after 12 a.m. is 100%.

LOW: 32 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy and Breezy with Mix of Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain which will end as Snow Monday evening with any Snow Accumulation 1” or less. Chance for Mix of Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain is 100%.

JONATHAN YUHAS