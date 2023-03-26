SUNDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Sunny to Partly Cloudy Today in Twin Cities with highs slightly below average in the mid 40s this afternoon along with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Later this Week a storm system will bring Rain and Thunder to the area Thursday and Friday then Cold enough for some Snow Mixed with Rain Saturday morning.

Long Range patterns are indicating much Warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s possibly 70s in Twin Cities and southern Minnesota between April 4 and April 8. The combination of up to 1” of Rain later this Week and temperatures climbing into 50s and Above April 4 to April 8 will cause Snow Melt to Increase leading to Flood Potential across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin between April 4 and April 20 and possibly beyond April 20.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 2” to 5” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow in Delano and Mayer and Vermilion River in Farmington and Hastings and southeast Dakota County and Cannon River in Cannon Falls and Northfield will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy to Sunny.

HIGH: 45 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with areas of Patchy Fog.

LOW: 25 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy in the morning then Cloudy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 45 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS