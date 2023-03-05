SUNDAY WEATHER FORECAST

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of central and northern Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday.

Winter will continue to run the Weather Show in the Twin Cities this week with more Snow and Below Average temperatures Wednesday  into next Saturday.  Snow Mixed with Rain will move into western Minnesota early  this Sunday afternoon then Spread east into the Twin Cities after 5pm. 

Periods of Snow Mixed with Rain can be expected across most of Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning.  Thunder is possible too from the Twin Cities and south into Iowa.  Snow Accumulations will range from 1” to 3” over most of northern, central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin with some +3” Snow amounts possible in western Wisconsin.

Later this week a Bigger Winter Storm is possible producing +4” Snow Amounts in the Twin Cities Thursday night into Friday morning.  Right now appears the Heaviest Snow will be in far western Minnesota and west into the Dakotas with up to 12” of Snow possible.   

TODAY:   

Increasing  Clouds  this  morning  and  Cloudy  this  afternoon  with  Spotty  Rain  Showers  possible  after  5  p.m.  Chance  for  Spotty  Rain  Showers  after  5  p.m.  is  50%.

HIGH:  40  Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph

TONIGHT 

Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  areas  of  Patchy  Fog  and  Rain  Mixed  with  Snow  along  with  Thunder  possible  at  times.  Snow  Accumulation  of  1”  to  3”  by  6  a.m.  Monday.  Chance  for  Rain  Mixed  with  Snow  is  100%. 

LOW:   32  Degrees.     

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph.   

MONDAY:   

Cloudy  with  Snow  Mixed  with  Rain  and  Drizzle.  Snow  Accumulations  of  1”  to  3”  Monday  morning  then  Cloudy  with  Drizzle  and  Areas  of  Fog  in the  afternoon.

HIGH:  38  Degrees.  

Wind:  North  at  10  to  15  mph.  ( Breezy )

MONDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   30  Degrees.   ( Patchy Fog )

