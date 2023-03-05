SUNDAY WEATHER FORECAST

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of central and northern Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday.

Winter will continue to run the Weather Show in the Twin Cities this week with more Snow and Below Average temperatures Wednesday into next Saturday. Snow Mixed with Rain will move into western Minnesota early this Sunday afternoon then Spread east into the Twin Cities after 5pm.

Periods of Snow Mixed with Rain can be expected across most of Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. Thunder is possible too from the Twin Cities and south into Iowa. Snow Accumulations will range from 1” to 3” over most of northern, central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin with some +3” Snow amounts possible in western Wisconsin.

Later this week a Bigger Winter Storm is possible producing +4” Snow Amounts in the Twin Cities Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now appears the Heaviest Snow will be in far western Minnesota and west into the Dakotas with up to 12” of Snow possible.

TODAY:

Increasing Clouds this morning and Cloudy this afternoon with Spotty Rain Showers possible after 5 p.m. Chance for Spotty Rain Showers after 5 p.m. is 50%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph

TONIGHT

Cloudy and Breezy with areas of Patchy Fog and Rain Mixed with Snow along with Thunder possible at times. Snow Accumulation of 1” to 3” by 6 a.m. Monday. Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow is 100%.

LOW: 32 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy with Snow Mixed with Rain and Drizzle. Snow Accumulations of 1” to 3” Monday morning then Cloudy with Drizzle and Areas of Fog in the afternoon.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph. ( Breezy )

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees. ( Patchy Fog )

JONATHAN YUHAS