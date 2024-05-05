Sunday morning weather for May 5, 2024

MSP Forecast, Sunday May 5, from meteorologist Mace Michaels



TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 71. Wind SW 5-10 mph.



TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cool. Low 49. Wind SE 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Morning sunshine, mild and breezy with increasing clouds for the afternoon, 80% of showers and thunderstorms after sunset. High 75. Wind SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.



TUESDAY: Early showers and storms, then a mix of sun and clouds. Another chance (70%) for afternoon and evening storms. 57/72.



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms (40%). 52/71.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers around (40%). 49/62.



FRIDAY: Maybe an early morning shower (30%), otherwise partly cloudy. 46/64.



SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, near average. 47/68

The average low and high for the extended period is 46 and 66 degrees.