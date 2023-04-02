Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for April 2, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for central, western, and northern Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday.

We finally reached 50° for the first time this year in the Twin Cities! Even with the fresh snow cover, the gusty southwest winds warmed us up nicely Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front swept across the state, and the west winds will bring in cooler temperatures and more clouds Monday. The next big spring storm system moves into the Midwest by daybreak Tuesday.

Similar to last week’s storm, this will have a lot of severe storms on the warm side, and a blizzard on the cold side. At this point, the Twin Cities will miss both the severe weather and big snow. However, the northwest half of Minnesota will likely have blizzard conditions through most of Tuesday and Wednesday. If you live north of a line from Morris to Brainerd to Duluth, plan on hunkering down those days.

Around the Twin Cities, there is a small window for freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, so roads could be slippery in spots. That changes over to all rain with a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and overnight. When the cold front swings through early Wednesday, strong northwest winds drop temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. There could be enough wrap-around moisture for an inch or so of snow through Wednesday evening. It stays chilly on Thursday, meaning the Twins home opener will require a few layers and a winter coat.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend, there are no big storm systems expected in the Midwest. Temperatures warm into the 50s again Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front might squeeze a few raindrops out Sunday afternoon, but it will not be enough to keep egg hunts inside.