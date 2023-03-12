Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 12, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Weekend snow totals ranged from about 3 to 5 inches around the metro. The heaviest totals were more likely in the north and east metro. A line from about Spooner, WI to Brainerd to Bemidji got about 8 to 12 inches, with some isolated totals of 14 to 16 inches too.

Thankfully, the snow is ending Sunday evening. Winds are picking up briefly behind the snow, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Winds calm down heading into Monday. We start the work week off with clouds, and then the sun peeks through in the afternoon. Expect even more sun on Tuesday. Temperatures remain well below average both days, topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s. It feels nice to say we get back-to-back days in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday! However, the warm-up is short lived, and it’s followed by another chance for snow.

On Thursday, the precipitation starts as rain in the morning and afternoon. Late in the day through the evening, everything should change over to snow, as colder air pushes across Minnesota. Snow continues with gusty winds on Friday. There is still a large range of snow totals with this system. A lot will have to do with when rain changes to snow on Thursday. There is also a chance it moves east quicker, pulling the snow out of Minnesota. Regardless, if you have plans Thursday evening through Friday—which some of you might know as St. Patrick’s Day—keep a close eye on the forecast this week. Even more snow could disrupt your plans.