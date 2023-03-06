Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 5, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the KSTP viewing area Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Heavy snow is moving across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. There have been several lightning flashes in this line in southwest Minnesota, so if you hear a rumble, chances are it is thunder! Even though this is a very wet snow, it is falling fast enough that it will start to accumulate on the roads tonight. Most of the metro will get around 4 inches of snow, with isolated totals of 5 to 6 inches possible. Farther north, totals drop to a couple inches around St. Cloud, and maybe an inch or so around Brainerd.

Most of the accumulating snow is done by 3:00 AM Monday, so road crews will have time to clear main arteries before the morning drive. Scattered light snow showers are still possible from time to time Monday, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. We get a break from the snow Tuesday and most of Wednesday. The next round of light snow moves into western Minnesota late Wednesday afternoon, and reaches the Twin Cities by the evening. Accumulations will be on the lighter side Wednesday night.

A more significant snowfall is possible on Thursday and Friday. This one has the potential to be very disruptive to travel across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This is also during boys state hockey in St. Paul. Keep tabs on the forecast over the next couple of days to get the latest information. We should have more specific snow totals coming out on Tuesday.